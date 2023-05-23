A single mum from Kettering has turned her mental health around and used her Schizoaffective Disorder to write a gripping fiction novel.

Julie, 52, explains: "I could never have written ‘The People's Justice’ without my mental health problems.

"I've always suffered from acute paranoia and a head crammed full of wild, wonderful, but mostly frightening ideas.

A relentless page turner!

"I was diagnosed at the age 29, and whilst being sectioned, I started scrawling a rush of wild thoughts, ideas and paranoid beliefs inside an old notebook.

"Years later, and with a much calmer thought process due to medication, I decided to take a step back, sort out these 'crazy', mixed-up scribblings, and extract my fictional story.

"I have to say that it was extremely difficult, to the point of almost driving me back to a paranoid state of no return.

"I took a six-month break from writing, as I was scared where it was taking me.

"But I did manage to return and finish the book... and I'm so glad I stuck with it.

"I've received so many wonderful five-star reviews from my readers, all of whom read the whole book in a single day."

And Julie added: "There are many people throughout the world, suffering terribly with all different mental health problems, and I feel extremely lucky that I managed to take all the negative elements of my illness, and turned them into something positive.