Kettering schoolchildren rock the Lighthouse Theatre with show
After the news that the KLV had been given a reprieve, children from Hall Meadow Primary School were even more delighted to entertain the school community and beyond with their rendition of Cinderella and Rockerfeller.
On June 29, children from Hall Meadow Primary School, situated in the KLV, performed their annual summer show.
The show was brought forward due to the potential closure of the Lighthouse Theatre.
The annual performance is a highlight on the school calendar and is a chance for the outgoing Year 6 children to shine utilising their singing, dancing and acting skills before moving onto different secondary schools around the town and beyond.
Supported by the rest of Key Stage 2, this years show told the story of Cinderella and how she finally met her prince in the form of Rocky, the amazing rock star of the decade.
The children took on various roles with wit and sensitivity ensuring the audience laughed lots and were moved to tears.
The audience included staff, parents, grandparents, siblings, ex school families and Kettering town mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz.
Opening the show, headteacher Cassie Bodman-Knight highlighted the efforts of the school and wider community in ensuring the children could continue to perform at the theatre and gain confidence and experiences which were unique to the Kettering Leisure Village in future years.