Kettering’s Maplin store at risk after company enters administration

Jobs could be at risk at Maplin in Kettering after the company entered administration.

Maplin, one of the UK’s biggest electronics retailers, collapsed after talks with potential buyers didn’t result in a sale.

The move means the store in Northfield Avenue in the town is now at risk.

Maplin employs about 2,500 people at its 200 stores, but it is not known how many work in Kettering.

Maplin chief executive officer Graham Harris said: “I can confirm this morning that it has not been possible to secure a solvent sale of the business and as a result we now have no alternative but to enter into an administration process.

“During this process Maplin will continue to trade and remains open for business.”

The electrics giant is the second major UK retailer to enter administration today, after Toys R Us also collapsed.