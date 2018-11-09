Kettering roundabout to ‘fully re-open by Monday’

A busy Kettering roundabout is expected to fully re-open by Monday after a burst water main caused traffic chaos.

Traffic has backed up at the Northfield Avenue roundabout at the bottom of the Rothwell Road hill since the water main burst earlier this week.

After the severity of the problem meant part of the road had to be dug up the exit on Northfield Avenue towards the double roundabout was closed.

It means cars coming from the Northfield Avenue Retail Park or Rothwell Road can only exit the roundabout at Lower Street and cars coming from Lower Street cannot enter the roundabout.

At busy times delays have seen cars take up to 30 minutes to get from the Rockingham Road roundabout to Lower Street.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our teams have been working through the night to repair a burst water main on the Northfield Avenue roundabout in Kettering.

“The burst has now been repaired and we’re pleased to say that no customers in the area were without water throughout the duration of the repair.

“The Northfield Avenue roundabout exit will remain closed whilst we repair the damage caused to the road surface.

“Our team will be working throughout the weekend to ensure the road is repaired and re-opened by Monday.

We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this causes, and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we complete this work.”