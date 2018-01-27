Kettering residential home group gear up for Corby charity run

A group from a residential home in Kettering are preparing to take part in this year’s Race for Life after one of its residents lost their battle with cancer last year.

The support team and those they care for at Parvale House are hoping to raise as much money as they can after signing up to Cancer Research’s 5k event at West Glebe Park in Corby.

Following the death of one of the home’s residents, staff decided to do something in support of the charity.

Some are planning to walk the route on May 20, while other have started training so they can run round the course.

The timing of the event also coincides with this year’s Prader-Willi Syndrome awareness week, a condition that all individuals supported at Parvale House live with. Prader-Willi Syndrome is a rare genetic condition which causes individuals to be restricted in their daily life due to their insatiable appetites. Those with the condition may experience other complications, such as restricted growth and behavioural problems.

The Parvale House group has set up a Just Giving page with a sponsorship target of £700.

Anyone wishing to sponsor them can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamparvale.