Kettering recruitment firm partners with Tresham College to help students prepare for the world of work

Kettering-based Wills Consultants have held two sessions with T Level students at Tresham College, discussing future goals and post-college ambitions.

The recruitment experts, who specialise in the accountancy, engineering, finance and office services sectors, gave useful tips on preparing for interviews, maximising networking opportunities, and using social media for business and recruitment.

T Levels are technical-based qualifications which see employers work in collaboration with educators to ensure the course content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training or study.

Chelsea Taylor of Wills Consultants outside Tresham College

The Wills Consultants team also talked to the students about how to best use a recruitment company to find the perfect role or opportunity, as well as providing interesting facts about earning a living, such as the average salary, the top earner of the UK, figures for the cost of commuting to London and take-home pay after deductions.

Director at Wills Consultants Nikki Wills said: “The sessions we run in the college are about imparting wisdom and life skills to help these students better understand the local economy, personal finance, managing their expectations and preparing them for the wider world of work.

“It is tremendously beneficial for the students to understand how salaries are calculated and how to navigate securing your first job.

"We believe it is vital to teach students how to find roles in their preferred sector, then prepare for an interview, and equip them with the life skills they will need to successfully transition into the workplace.

“We feel it is a privilege to work with these students, offering industry insight to help start their careers.”

A spokesman for Tresham College, which is part of The Bedford College Group, said: “The students undertaking T Levels are on a new and valuable route for young people.

"They gain academic qualifications combined with real-life work experience, and so, help from employment professionals such as Wills Consultants is critical.

"We are very grateful to Wills Consultants, and all those businesses and employers who support our students through T Levels, apprenticeships and other subjects up to and including to Higher Education and degree courses."

