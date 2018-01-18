Kettering personal trainer facing the chop for charity!

A personal trainer is braving the shave at a Kettering gym later this month.

Vicky Pearce, who works at Ladies First Health and Fitness in Montagu Street, will be going under the clippers on Wednesday, January 31, at 7.45pm at the gym - where manager Lorraine Brown will be making the first snip. The event is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Vicky said: “We will be holding a raffle with some great prizes including one hour off-road experience donated by Rockingham Land Rover Experience, sun-bed sessions, foot treatments, a meal for two at the Woolcomber, and lots more.”

To sponsor Vicky, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/vicky-pearce1.