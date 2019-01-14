Kettering murder trial: Accused ‘violently assaulted toddler’

A Kettering man accused of murdering his partner’s daughter intended to cause her “really serious harm”, a court heard.

Ryan Coleman, 23, stands trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with murdering toddler Evelyn-Rose Muggleton in April last year at their home in Regent Street.

Paramedics were called to Regent Street in April last year.

On the first day of the trial today (Monday) jurors heard the ambulance service received a call from Evelyn’s mother at 9.06am on April 26.

She relayed information from her partner, Coleman, who had phoned her ‘hysterically’ at 9.04am telling her that she needed to ring them because Evelyn had fallen off her toddler bed and was not breathing.

The child’s mother ran home and gave her CPR before calling 999 again.

The court heard she was beside herself, shouting “she’s not breathing, she’s not breathing” five times.

She recalled Coleman saying “she’s going to hate me”.

The court heard Coleman was then heard to say “I should have caught her. I haven’t done anything, she fell off the bed”.

Evelyn was taken to Kettering General Hospital before being transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

She died three days after the incident, on April 29.

Opening the case, prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC said Evelyn’s injuries did not tally with Coleman’s claim that the one-year-old fell off a bed.

He said: “The prosecution case is that Coleman deliberately and violently asaulted Evelyn, intending to cause her really serious harm.”

Medical professionals say Evelyn’s injuries were recognised as typically being seen in abusive head trauma cases.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.