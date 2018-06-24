Kettering mental health charity handed a £3,000 boost

Head shaves, car washes, ‘cycleathons’, and a 10k run have all helped raise more than £3,000 for a mental health charity based in Kettering.

Kettering Mind was presented with a cheque for £3,084 after a successful 12 months of charity events organised by staff at Resorts Condominiums International (RCI) also based in the town.

Over the past twelve months employees at the holiday timeshare company have carried out a host of activities including running the Desborough 10K, a sponsored head shave, a 24 hour cycleathon, and a car wash amongst.

RCI has also supported Kettering Mind by donating supplies for the art and craft groups that run at the centre along with painting one of the recreational rooms at Mind.

In turn, Kettering Mind has supported RCI helping the company to recruit two mental health first aiders.

Andy Liggins, VP Operations RCI Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “As a Kettering-based company we have always supported the local community and for 2017, our staff chose Kettering Mind as the company’s charity of choice.

“Mental health is very much at the forefront of the news and we place great emphasis on well-being in the workplace.

“We are delighted that the monies raised by our staff will go towards supporting all the great work Kettering Mind does.”

Kettering Mind is dedicated to supporting and empowering anyone experiencing a mental health problem through a variety of services.

Kirsty Woods, from Mind, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised by staff at RCI – this a true reflection of the hard work they have done by supporting our charity and it is because of local businesses such as RCI that Kettering Mind is able to continue the charitable work in the local community.”