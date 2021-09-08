Kettering man in court over trashing parked cars in Northampton at 9am on Sunday

A 29-year-old Kettering man has pleaded guilty to six offences of criminal damage after trashing a row of cars and threatening locals in a Northampton estate.

Simon Michael Jack Rock was arrested shortly after 9am on Sunday (September 5) after officers were called to reports of a man acting aggressively towards residents and damaging cars in Birchfield Road.

Rock pleaded guilty to six offences of criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates the following day after admitting to kicking off door mirrors, snapping window wipers and causing dents and scratches to body work.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man in Birchfield Road East on Sunday