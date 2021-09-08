Kettering man in court over trashing parked cars in Northampton at 9am on Sunday
He's admitted six charges of criminal damage, three of assaulting emergency workies and a public order offence
A 29-year-old Kettering man has pleaded guilty to six offences of criminal damage after trashing a row of cars and threatening locals in a Northampton estate.
Simon Michael Jack Rock was arrested shortly after 9am on Sunday (September 5) after officers were called to reports of a man acting aggressively towards residents and damaging cars in Birchfield Road.
Rock pleaded guilty to six offences of criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates the following day after admitting to kicking off door mirrors, snapping window wipers and causing dents and scratches to body work.
The 29-year-old, of Kingsley Avenue, also pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting emergency service workers and a public order offence. The case was adjourned to November 23 when he is due to be sentenced by magistrates.