The HR Solutions team celebrated leader Greg Guilford’s milestone at their Kettering headquarters with a special event including balloons and cake, organised by the senior management team.

Created by Greg’s mother Carol Guilford in 2001, HR Solutions has grown exponentially in recent years, acquiring six additional businesses since 2015.

In 2015 the company merged with Business Human Resources Solutions, followed by the acquisition of HR Services (UK) in 2017, the takeover of International Workplace’s HR Services in 2019, and the addition of Crispin Rhodes in 2020, as well as Cherington HR and Essential Safety in 2021.

HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilford celebrates his 15th anniversary at the HR Consultancy

Last year HR Solutions was acquired by WorkNest, due to the business’ strong position in the market.

Greg said: “It feels like yesterday when I joined, but we have achieved so much, and the business has changed from just Carol and I all those years ago.

“From growing the team to merging and buying companies, to most recently having been acquired by WorkNest, there has certainly been a lot happening over the years.”

Greg Guilford joined HR Solutions in 2008 as a HR consultant.

At the time, the country was gripped by recession, but the experience then set him up well to later become the company’s operations director and then CEO, leading the firm through challenging times including the recent Covid pandemic and current cost of living crisis.

He said: “I have a great team around me. Some things we are able to forecast, and if not, we are really good at reacting fast and making quick decisions.

"My role now is much more business focused, as opposed to consulting, but I still try to get involved from time to time.

“I have always been and continue to be excited by growing our client base, allowing us to help and support SME businesses as they grow.”

#Greg hopes that by becoming part of the WorkNest family, HR Solutions will have even further potential to grow and provide clients with additional services.

He says the success of the firm is down to the dedication and hard work of the entire team.

He added: “I would like to thank my mum, Carol, my wife Toni, and our head of client services Sue Watson, who have all been there by my side and of invaluable support throughout this journey.”