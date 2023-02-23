Kettering General Hospital's former organ donation chairman honoured for her 'amazing' work

The former chairman of Kettering General Hospital’s organ and tissue donation committee has received an award as a thank you for leading work which has revitalised it.

Shirley Newman joined as the committee’s chairman in 2019 and over the next three years worked enthusiastically to develop its important awareness role both within the hospital and in the community.

Today (Thursday, February 23) the hospital’s current committee – including chairman Nicola Lee, deputy medical director, Gomathi Margabanthu, clinical lead, Dr Pawan Kumar, and specialist nurses George Thundiyl Joseph and Christine Medley – presented her with an award in recognition of her work.

Committee chairman Nicola Lee and Shirley Newman (seated) with Gomathi Margabanthu, George Thundiyl Joseph Christine Medley and Dr Pawan Kumar

A presentation bench has also been placed in the hospital’s new ICU garden – an area where intensive care patients can sit during their rehabilitation – and which Shirley supported during her time in office.

Current chairman Nicola Lee joined the committee in 2019 after Shirley organised a recruitment drive for committee members.

Nicola had always supported donation after a family tragedy when her 17-year-old daughter Miriam died in 2016 of a sudden cardiac arrest and donated her organs – which went on to save or significantly improve the lives of four people.

Nicola said: “Shirley was brilliant as a chair. She was so enthusiastic and encouraging. We worked together on the committee and she encouraged me to take over from her in June 2022.

“I was very nervous. Shirley had done so much revitalising the committee, getting new members, and had worked throughout the hospital to raise awareness and in the local community.

“She gave me the confidence to become chair and continue her good work and I am very grateful for all that she has done.

"As a committee we wanted to show our appreciation for her amazing contribution to organ donation awareness in this area. ”

Shirley said: “I really enjoyed my time as chair of the committee and met so many lovely people who worked alongside me and supported me in my role.

“Together I think we did raise the profile of organ and tissue donation and now the committee – with Nicola at the helm - continues to do so.”

Achievements during Shirley’s time in office have included:

• Significantly increasing the size and activities of the hospital’s organ and tissue donation committee• Having the hospital accredited as a tissue – as well as organ – donation site• Acting as chairman of the Eastern Region Organ Donation Committee for a year in 2021-22• Successfully winning £28,000 from KGH’s Dragon’s Den competition for nursing support for tissue donation• Working tirelessly to promote the organ and tissue donation process within the hospital and with its staff – including establishing large banners and signage in the hospital grounds and lifts• Working tirelessly in the community – often through organ donation week promotions – to spread awareness of donation locally

Shirley said: “I want to thank everyone who I worked with during my time in office – especially the volunteers.

"I would encourage anyone to get involved in supporting this very important work.”