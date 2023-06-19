News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Kettering food bank boosted by housebuilder's £5,000 donation

A trustee said they were delighted by the donation
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:30 BST
Jane Calcott (L) and Jane Stone at Kettering Foodbank with Sales Adviser TeniseJane Calcott (L) and Jane Stone at Kettering Foodbank with Sales Adviser Tenise
Jane Calcott (L) and Jane Stone at Kettering Foodbank with Sales Adviser Tenise

Barratt Homes has donated £5,000 to Kettering Foodbank in a bid to help support its vital community work in the area.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kettering Foodbank provides people with food at a time of financial crisis and helps to identify and resolve the underlying issue that causes them to fall into food poverty.

Jane Stone, trustee at Kettering Foodbank, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation, it was a wonderful surprise and will enable us to continue our work of providing food to those in the area who require it.

Most Popular

“The food bank started over 13 years ago and has grown in stature to the main foodbank in Kettering and the surrounding areas.

“Demand is dramatically increasing. For example, in January 2022 we gave out 4,000 meals and, in January 2023, we reached over 8,000 meals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Financial donations like this are truly helpful in so many ways. We have monthly rent to pay, as well as diesel for the van, and restocking the shelves of the most needed items on a regular basis.

“We’re very grateful for Barratt Homes’ donation, and it will help us continue to help others.”

Daniel Evans, managing cirector at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Kettering Foodbank a donation to support its fantastic work.

“We have witnessed how the foodbank, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

Related topics:Barratt HomesKetteringDaniel Evans