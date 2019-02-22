Kettering firm’s pride at being named one of the best places to work

A Kettering company has been named as one of the best places to work at in the UK.

National Accident Helpline was named on the Sunday Times’ Best Small Businesses to Work For list at a ceremony in London earlier this week.

Staff from teams across the business – which employs more than 100 people at its offices in Kettering Venture Park – were invited to join the celebrations by attending the awards ceremony in Battersea as a token of thanks for their hard work and dedication.

The Best Small Companies list recognises businesses with a workforce of under 500 people.

As well as being named at number 69 on this list, National Accident Helpline was named as one of the Top 75 Companies To Work For in the Midlands by the Sunday Times.

The newspaper publishes its prestigious Best Companies to Work For lists annually to celebrate best practice in employee engagement by businesses across the UK.

Managing director of National Accident Helpline Tom Fitzgerald said: “As a business, our people are central to everything which we do, and our inclusion on the Sunday Times’ Best Small Companies list is recognition of this approach.

“Being named as one of the best small companies to work for in the UK is a huge honour and is wonderful news for every single member of our excellent team.

“It also shows that people looking for a rewarding career and a great place to work, can find it with National Accident Helpline.

“We wanted to thank the people who make our business great by inviting team members from across the business to enjoy the awards ceremony.

“Everyone who came along had a great time celebrating this exciting high profile achievement.”

The Sunday Times compiles its lists using data from surveys completed by employees.

In the survey, employees are asked how they feel about their manager, their team and the senior management, and what opportunities are available to them at work for personal growth and to give something back to society.

The survey covers the way the company treats its employees, as well as pay and benefits.

National Accident Helpline is the UK’s leading provider of personal injury advice, services and support.

The company celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and has helped more people injured in accidents than anyone else.

For more information, visit www.national-accident-helpline.co.uk.