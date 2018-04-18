Kettering coffee house to close

An Art Deco coffee house in Kettering will shut its doors for the final time this weekend.

Eden Coffee House in Montagu Street will serve its last drink on Saturday (April 21), closing at 4pm.

Manager Andy Byatt said a lack of passing trade and high staff costs meant it was unsustainable.

He said: “I think we’re just a little bit too far out of the town centre and I’m sure the amount of competition played a part.

“We were aiming to bring something a bit different and of a higher standard.

“We wanted our staff to have to build relationships with customers.

“But obviously you’ve got to break even at the end of the day.”

The shop manager added that they had good repeat custom but it was getting people there in the first place which was the problem.

It’s understood that it’s hoped the unit will be leased out, with a restaurant interested in taking it on.

Mr Byatt said: “I am sure that it could work but our staff costs were too high.”

Regulars have shared their sadness at the news on the coffee shop’s Facebook page.

Kath Sims said: “So sorry to hear that.

“Love popping in for lunch, always superb food and service.”

Helen Neal said: “So sorry you’re closing.

“Will really miss lovely coffee, cheese scones and snacks.”

Mr Byatt said that they want to refund anyone who had already paid for afternoon tea.

To claim your refund, call the shop on 01536 481248 or email shop@edencoffeehouse.co.uk.