Kettering choir’s fundraising efforts help air ambulance

A Kettering-based choir has handed over almost £500 to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

The Melody Choir chose the cause as its chosen charity for 2017 and raised £492 through summer and Christmas concerts, carol singing at Kettering’s Christmas lights switch-on and in Asda.

The choir also had collection buckets everywhere it went, including other concerts members took part in or public events.

The air ambulance was chosen after a vote by choir members, with the choir raising money for MND (Motor Neurone Disease) in 2018.

Choir manager Michelle Cade said: “The amazing effort by both the choir and the public with regards to raising money for our selected charity has been incredible this year.

“With it costing about £2,500 per airlift, we hope this money will at least make a dent in a life-saving lift in the future or towards the vast amount of equipment required within the helicopters.

“We cannot be prouder to be assisting this amazing charity who have directly or indirectly helped so many people.

“To have an audience member crying at one of our events in gratitude that we selected Northamptonshire & Warwickshire Air Ambulance just showed the impact this charity have.

“We are beyond happy to be supporting a variety of charities while doing something we all love – singing!”

The choir has also been given £1,000 in grant funds to assist with ‘performance enhancements’.

The plan is for a recording system for the choir and pianist so the singers can perform on a regular basis, even if the pianist is unavailable.

They will also be able to increase their numbers and they will have recordings to practice to at home.