Kettering care home Thorndale named as one of the top 20 in the East Midlands

Residents have rated Thorndale in Kettering as one of the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

There are 1,418 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Thorndale care home in Kettering

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 260,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its care staff are like.

"Our reviews reveal if the care home is value for money as well as the standard of its facilities and the quality of their care, activities and nutrition.

“Reviews of Thorndale show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in the East Midlands.

"It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends. “Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”

Heidi Brown, service manager at Thorndale, said: “Knowing all of these reviews are from family and friends of those living here at the home, and knowing how happy they are with the care we deliver to their loved ones, makes me so happy.

"It is testament to the hard-working team I am lucky to have at Thorndale.”

To view Thorndale’s reviews go to https://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/10003020THOC

Follow this link for the full list of winners http://www.carehome.co.uk/awards/

carehome.co.uk is a home reviews website and lists all registered UK care homes, helping people in their quest to find the right care home.

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2023 are based on more than 93,500 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between 01/03/2021 and 28/02/2023.

The Review Score, as of 28/02/2023 was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home.