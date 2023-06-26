Kettering care home celebrates ‘good’ CQC rating

Elm Bank Residents Celebrate with the Team

Staff at a Kettering care home are celebrating after the it was rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors from the health watchdog visited Elm Bank Care Home in Northampton Road in April, with a report from their visit published this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One relative told inspectors: “The overall attitude of the staff in my experience, is absolutely top notch."

Elm Bank Residents Celebrate with the Team

Katie Hudson, general manager at Elm Bank Care Home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Elm Bank care home has been rated ‘good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised, we have a fantastic team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

Elm Bank Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care for 115 residents from respite care to long-term stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said people and family members told them that they felt safe and staff treated them well, that people were protected from the risk of abuse and that people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

Elm Bank Residents Celebrate with the Team

The report also found that the manager was ‘aware improvements were required’ in the service, adding that they had met with the provider and had produced an action plan covering the areas where improvement was needed and progress was being made.