Kettering Buccleuch Academy celebrates winning Modeshift STARS awards

Kettering Buccleuch Academy has been crowned both county and regional school of the year at the Modeshift STARS awards.

The national awards, which recognise the efforts of schools in promoting sustainable forms of travel such as walking and cycling, reflect the school’s ambition towards becoming carbon neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in November last year, Kettering Buccleuch Academy became the first secondary school in Northamptonshire to be awarded the Modeshift STARS Silver Award. Following this, the school was nominated by the local authority for the county and regional awards this year.

Students at Kettering Buccleuch Academy with their County and Regional active travel awards

The awards recognise the significant amount of work under way across the academy to become carbon neutral. This includes:• Schemes to encourage students to make more sustainable travel choices, and, in doing so, to adopt a more active lifestyle;• A new active travel policy and travel plan which includes a park and stride scheme, the creation of walking bubbles, local bike rides and bikeability courses;• Changes to the curriculum, with all students in Years 7 to 13 receiving PSHE lessons focused on modes of travel which positively impact both the environment and their health.

The travel plan was eagerly adopted by the students. A total of 58 per cent of the academy’s students now walk to school, compared to a countywide average of 44 per cent.

The work of staff and students to achieve the awards was supported by Kettering-based social enterprise Brightwayz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino di Salvo, principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: "I am delighted Kettering Buccleuch Academy has been named county and regional school of the year at the Modeshift STARS awards.

"This represents a significant step forward in the school’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions and encourage healthy lifestyles. It has been brilliant to see students and staff engage so enthusiastically with the travel plan to create changes that benefit us all. Well done to all those involved and a big thank you to Brightwayz for their invaluable support.”