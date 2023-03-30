News you can trust since 1897
Kettering based Sarah Gross Millinery gets a Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

Theo Paphitis is best known for his appearances on the BBC hit show Dragons' Den

By Sarah GrossContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 17:06 BST

A Kettering-based firm has received a business boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Sarah Gross, owner of Sarah Gross Millinery, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.

Business and retail entrepreneur Theo re‐tweeted Sarah’s message to his 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.sarahgrossmillinery.com has more followers and enquiries for her hats and accessories.

Sarah working in her millinery studio
They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

SBS winner Sarah Gross said: “I am so excited to be part of the Small Business Sunday network and to have support from Theo.

"I am really looking forward to growing my business and meeting other small business owners.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Sarah Gross Millinery every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

