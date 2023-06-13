Kettering-based accountancy firm Azets appoints audit big-hitter from Down Under

Top 10 accountancy firm Azets, based in Kettering, has hired a hugely experienced new audit and assurance partner as part of continued strategic business growth.

Mark Bramley has joined after 15 years as a partner at PwC in New Zealand and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relocating to Europe with his family, Mark will cover the London and South East region, including Northamptonshire.

Mark Bramley has been appointed as an Audit & Assurance Partner by top 10 accountancy firm Azets to cover the London and South East region

As a great addition to support Azets continued growth, Mark has extensive experience in strategic leadership roles, market development, building high performance teams and strategies for sustainable profitable growth.

His experience includes working with clients in Europe, US, Asia and across Australasia.

Mark has enjoyed providing audit and assurance services across the full spectrum of clients, including listed corporates, public interest entities, global multinationals and privately owned companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has assisted clients extensively across financial and non-financial areas, including financial assurance, data enabled audit, risk, governance and regulatory, cyber and digital solutions.

Rob Reynolds, Azets Regional Managing Partner for Kent, said: “It is a real coup to appoint someone of Mark’s tremendous capability and he will help take our service offering to the next level.

“He has proven market development skills, evidenced on both growing and originating audit and assurance services for clients in Europe and New Zealand, as well as a demonstrated ability to operate internationally and build a successful, profitable audit business.

“Mark has worked on numerous complex engagements and transactions and brings highly effective communication skills and broad experience to ensure his clients receive proactive, timely and relevant advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to working with him at Azets, developing new business streams as well as working with our core SME clients across Kent.”

Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and specialist business advisor to SMEs, has Kent offices in Maidstone, Ashford, Canterbury, Sandwich and Orpington.

Mark has significant financial and wider commercial expertise and has assisted clients across transformation areas with digital revenue and costs solutions, supply chain, and sustainability. He has led due diligence, capital raising and IPO listings in NZ, Australia, London, and US.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the fantastic team at such a go-ahead firm as Azets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I enjoy working across a range of industries and am passionate about making a difference for our clients and our people.”