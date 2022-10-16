Kettering author inspires national mental health mission

Cassandra Welford, founder of Welford Publishing, published her eighth book on World Mental Health Day.

An author from Kettering has published her eighth book to help break the silence on mental health.

Mum-of-two Cassandra Welford has mentored 15 co-authors as well as writing her own chapter in ‘Beautifully Broken’ – a collection of inspirational real-life stories. The 43-year-old’s story shares her struggles of running a business as a single mother while her own mother had dementia.

Other topics in the book include adoption, bereavement, surviving cancer, leaving an abusive relationship, autism, brain injury, setting up a business midlife the physical and emotional challenges of going through the menopause.

Cassandra, who shares her life story in 'The Girl Who Refused to Quit' and 'I've Lost My Mum', said: "I realised there were many women who wanted to write their story but felt daunted by the publishing process, as well as the vulnerability of laying their soul bare. I decided to publish an anthology to make it less daunting for the co-authors.

“I chose women who had a strong desire to make a difference to others, as well as wanting to make peace with their own past.

“The intention is to create safe conversations around taboo topics. We want to share that no matter what you’ve been through in your life, your past does not define you and there is always hope."