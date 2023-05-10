An author from Kettering is raising awareness of Alzheimers during Dementia Action Week.

Mum-of-two Cassandra Welford lost her mum to Alzheimers in December 2020.

Having received very little support Cassandra does not want others to feel alone when losing someone they love to this devastating disease.

Cassandra Welford, author of I've Lost my Mum

The 43-year-old published 'I've Lost My Mum' to help end the stigma that surrounds dementia by creating meaningful conversations that bring lasting change.

Cassandra, who shares the truth of loving someone who is lost between words, said: “Dementia is soul-destroying.

"Not only for the person who is diagnosed, but for anyone who loves and cares about them.

"I have bared my soul as I do not want another family to feel isolated and alone on this horrific journey.

I've Lost my Mum

"I lost count of the number of tears I cried whilst writing my book.

"I had to relive my heartbreak over and over again.

"There were moments when I questioned ‘Why am I writing this book?’ but I held onto the thought that our story could make a difference to someone who needs to get through the next hour or the next day.

"My mum was always a huge supporter of my work.

"Mum would often say to me, “If you can do something that will help just one person, then I think you should do it.”

"So, that is why I have written 'I’ve Lost My Mum.'”

Cassandra is raising awareness of dementia and living grief and has spoken at Health Education England and The Dementia Congress.

Her book has been used as a training resource in care homes and is available in some NHS teaching hospital libraries.

Dementia Action Week 2023 runs from 15-21 May, 2023.

It is is Alzheimer's Society's biggest and longest running awareness campaign.

Each year, they work with individuals and organisations across the UK to encourage people to ‘act on dementia’.

The focus for 2023 is on increasing diagnosis rates.

'Getting a diagnosis can be daunting, but we believe it’s better to know. And so do 91 per cent of people affected by dementia.' - Alzheimers Society.

