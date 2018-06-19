Judge grants judicial review over Corby Urgent Care Centre changes

The lack of consultation over changes to Corby’s Urgent Care Centre will now be reviewed by a judge.

The Save Our UCC group scored a win over Corby CCG, which pays for the running of the centre, after a court in Cardiff ruled in their favour today (June 19) by granting a judicial review.

The action group say that the proposal to offer an appointment-only system is a material change to the function of the walk-in facility and therefore bosses should have launched a full consultation before they announced the change.

But Corby CCG say it is not a big enough change to warrant a full consultation change and so a full consultation wasn’t necessary before the decision was taken.

Save Our UCC campaigner Maria Bryan said: “We have won the right to have our day in court and finally people in Corby will have a voice.

“I think we have a really good case.”

The judicial review will be heard in Cardiff again at the end of July, potentially on July 23.

Corby CCG has been contacted for a comment.

The action group say they still need between £1,500 and £2,000 in funding with an online fundraising page remaining open. They also plan to have a stall at the Highland Gathering in Corby on July 15.

Maria said: “It’s Corby people coming together for local people and it’s that sort of generosity that spurs on campaigns like ours.

“People round here don’t have loads of money to spare but that they still pay into our campaign is unbelievable.”

To donate to their cause visit https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/save-corby-urgent-care-centre/.