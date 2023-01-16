Join free Northamptonshire webinars on diabetes and children’s health
Public invited to join two free health webinars with chance to ask questions on diabetes and child mental health support
Two more health-focused webinars are being made available, free to the public, offering valuable advice and insight – this time on diabetes and children’s support.
Following on a series of events, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is encouraging people to join its latest online sessions.
On Thursday, February 2, from 4pm to 5.30pm, there will be a webinar on Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS), with updates from NHFT partner governor Sharon Womersley on the youth counselling service, REACH Collaboration, which offers professional and confidential support for young people aged 11 to 19 across Northamptonshire.
There’ll also be a chance to hear about the exciting work in CAMHS including the launch of a new interactive website about children’s health services.
On Monday, March 16, also from 4pm to 5.30pm, there will be a webinar on diabetes where participants will hear the latest updates about NHFT’s diabetes service, with advice and opportunities to ask questions. Currently in the UK, it is estimated that more than 4.8 million people are living with diabetes, many of whom are undiagnosed, and that figure is expected to rise significantly over the coming years.
You can book a place on either webinar at www.nhft.nhs.uk/membership under ‘membership events programme’.
Richard Smith, NHFT’s interim director of corporate services, said: “These final two webinars in the 2022/23 series are not to be missed. Previous sessions, which have covered a range of topics including long Covid, volunteers and carers, dementia, mental health and wellbeing, have proved very popular. People have really appreciated being able to ask questions and learn about the services available to them. The webinars are free, and it’s really easy to join via Microsoft Teams, so I hope people find them beneficial. If anyone is not able to join live, then we make a recording available afterwards via our website.”