Join free Northamptonshire webinars on diabetes and children’s health

Two free health online sessions are focusing on diabetes and mental health support for young people

Two more health-focused webinars are being made available, free to the public, offering valuable advice and insight – this time on diabetes and children’s support.

Following on a series of events, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is encouraging people to join its latest online sessions.

On Thursday, February 2, from 4pm to 5.30pm, there will be a webinar on Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS), with updates from NHFT partner governor Sharon Womersley on the youth counselling service, REACH Collaboration, which offers professional and confidential support for young people aged 11 to 19 across Northamptonshire.

There’ll also be a chance to hear about the exciting work in CAMHS including the launch of a new interactive website about children’s health services.

On Monday, March 16, also from 4pm to 5.30pm, there will be a webinar on diabetes where participants will hear the latest updates about NHFT’s diabetes service, with advice and opportunities to ask questions. Currently in the UK, it is estimated that more than 4.8 million people are living with diabetes, many of whom are undiagnosed, and that figure is expected to rise significantly over the coming years.

You can book a place on either webinar at www.nhft.nhs.uk/membership under ‘membership events programme’.

