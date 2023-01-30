‘Jay Blades effect' boosts sign-ups to Wellingborough adult literacy programme

James with his coach Janis receiving his Level 5 certificate

Local literacy charity Read Easy Wellingborough has reported a big increase in signs-ups to its adult reading programme, fuelled by the BBC TV show ‘Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51’.

Team leader Alison Percival said that in 2022 applications to be a coach and the number of new adults coming forward who wanted to learn to read doubled. Currently the group is helping 21 adults. Four readers completed all five levels of the course during the past year.

Nationally, the charity Read Easy UK saw a record 104 per cent increase in interest from new readers and a surge of interest in those who wanted to pioneer a new Read Easy group in their area. Read Easy UK now has 65 affiliated groups and 16 pioneering groups around the UK, with over 1,350 volunteers providing free one-to-one reading coaching for adults who are unable to read.

‘Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51’ aired on January 26, 2022, and followed Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades’ experience of learning to read as an adult, using Read Easy UK’s 1-1 coaching programme. Readers meet volunteer coaches twice a week to follow ‘Turning Pages’ – an adult reading programme originally developed for prisons.

Jay concealed his inability to read until he was in his 30s, after he struggled to learn to read as a child. Jay is not alone – a quarter of all children in England leave primary school, like Blades, unable to read to the expected level. Nearly seven million adults in the UK have very poor literacy skills.

In the programme Jay met other people who were on the same journey with Read Easy – like Jeff George, 33, who is making brilliant progress and is now working within level 5, the final stage of the programme. Jeff wanted to be able to read stories with his son and open up his career options.

He also met Jacky Smith who had just started to learn to read in her 60s. Her main motivation was being able to read with her eight-year-old granddaughter and help her sister who is partially-sighted. Jacky is now working within level three of the programme and continues to make great progress towards her goals.

Jacky said: “I am now able to make my own notes in my reading sessions, which I can refer back to, and I even wrote my own short story recently. Most importantly I am able to read with my granddaughter which I absolutely love being able to do – even if she does tell me off from time to time if I get something wrong!”.

Speaking about the impact the TV programme had on so many people’s lives last year, Jay Blades has a message for anyone in the same position in 2023.

He said: “The first thing I would say to you is, it’s never too late to learn. It’s scary to face up to your fears, to be vulnerable, and to admit you can’t read, but learning to read is one of the best things I’ve ever done. As a dad there’s nothing more beautiful than being able to share a story with my daughter. If I can do it, then so can you. Just pick up the phone - call Read Easy, or ask someone to send an email, it’s that simple”.

Carla Priddon, chief executive officer of Read Easy UK, said: “2022 was a fantastic year for Read Easy UK and we are so grateful to Jay for sharing his experience, which has raised much-needed awareness and reduced the stigma around not being able to read as an adult. Research shows that 2.4m adults in England can’t read at all, or can barely read. In 2023, we want to ensure even more adults receive the support they need to learn to read.”

The local group in Wellingborough not only covers Wellingborough but also the surrounding villages. Coaches and readers meet 1-2-1 in local libraries for two half-hour sessions a week. All books and resources are provided free. There are also groups in Northampton and Corby.