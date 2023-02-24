Japanese punk band release debut EP via Corby-based record label
A Japanese punk band called 133ANDSPEX has released their debut EP with a Corby-based record label.
The band, who have been active since 2018 in the Tokyo underground, have been honing their craft by playing punk rock that wouldn’t seem out of place in late-70s London,
They’ve formed a seemingly unlikely partnership with Corby record label Private Scandal Productions. Their debut 7” vinyl EP titled Telepathy To You! was released on February 21.
But the partnership is not as odd as it seems as the Corby label focuses on releasing Japanese punk bands in the UK, and the goal is to make music from the Far East more readily available in the UK for a reasonable price.
It doesn't look as if an 133ANDSPEX UK tour is on the cards any time soon, but in the meantime at least their music is available.