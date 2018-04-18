Isham warehouse developers ‘disappointed’ by decision

The developers behind a huge warehouse park near Isham say they are disappointed by last night’s decision to reject the plans.

DB Symmetry had hoped the colossal 200,000 sq m scheme would get approval, as recommended by council planners.

But the authority’s planning committee decided to overwhelmingly turn down the bid, citing the impact it would have on Isham and its surrounding roads.

A statement from the company said: “We are disappointed that members voted against officers’ advice to refuse our proposals for symmetry park, Kettering, delaying the delivery of up to 2.3m sq ft of high quality logistics floorspace and creation of up to 2,800 jobs, contributing towards Kettering’s planned economic growth.

“The plans were brought forward in response to Kettering Council’s allocation of the site for logistics purposes in the adopted North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy, adopted in July 2016.

“The application was accompanied by an environmental statement and comprehensive suite of technical assessments, and there were no outstanding objections from statutory consultees to the proposals.

“Extensive engagement with both Northamptonshire County Council (as local highway authority) and Highways England over the past three years had identified an appropriate package of transport mitigation measures, proportionate to the impacts of the development.”

During a tense and rowdy meeting, speakers repeatedly told the planning committee the development must not go ahead until after the long-awaited Isham bypass is built.

Plans for the bypass have been in place for many years, but the millions needed to build the road have not been gathered by the cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council.

Developers had said they would give £3m towards road improvements, which would have included dualling the section of the A509 northbound between Isham and junction 9 of down the A14.

DB Symmetry’s statement added: “We are considering our next steps in light of last night’s decision, and remain committed to delivering this significant investment into Kettering borough and Northamptonshire.”