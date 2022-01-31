Irthlingborough town tree tribute to Covid victims

Residents of Irthlingborough have gathered to plant a tree in memory of those who died in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Town mayor Cllr Pauline Boyer, councillors and members of the community joined to plant a cherry tree in the Rest Gardens in High Street on Saturday (January 29).

The idea for the tree and plaque had been put forward by Cllr John Farrar as a response to the pandemic and was planted on the anniversary of the first UK cases in 2019.

He said: "This has been a year and a time like no other in the history of this country - an unseen enemy with seen results. We are watching the devastation caused by Covid.

"We all know someone affected. This tree and plaque is to be a lasting remembrance."

Helping to plant the 'Pink Parasol' cherry tree were Huxlow Science College students, 16-year-olds Chloe Wright and Libby Griffiths.

Chloe said: "My friends have had people close to them pass away. In the future we will look back - the pandemic has changed the world."

The tree has been planted in the Rest Gardens

Libby added: "It's something I will remember for the rest of my life. My mum worked on a Covid ward through the pandemic. I will always remember her after she came home after a shift."

The tree has an accompanying plaque that is inscribed 'In memory of all those who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic'.