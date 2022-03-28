Investigation launched to find out what sparked a serious fire at a farm unit in Desborough

The fire at Humphreys Lodge, Desborough Photo by Andy Carpenter

An investigation has been launched to try to establish what sparked a serious fire which raced through a farm unit in Desborough.

Four fire engines – along with police - dashed to battle the blaze at the rural base at Humphreys Lodge on Braybrooke Road, Desborough, on Friday evening (March 25), as we reported at the time.

A towering plume of smoke and fumes was seen billowing up from the fire as nearby residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut.

Drivers were also urged to avoid the area as Braybrooke Road, Arthingworth Road and the A6 were all closed as firefighters fought to bring the blaze under control.

Today a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our fire investigators attended the scene of the fire at Braybrooke Road, Desborough, on Saturday morning (March 26) to conduct an investigation once it was safe to do so.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated.”