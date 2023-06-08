International recruitment scheme bolsters audit team at Azets, which has an office in Kettering

Accountancy firm Azets, which has an office in Kettering, has bolstered its audit team in the south with the appointment of 33 permanent audit seniors from across Africa under a new international recruitment scheme.

Azets has partnered with GAP Talent, the international recruitment specialist, to deliver the scheme, which has welcomed 33 newly qualified accountants from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Kenya, Zambia and Lesotho.

Recruitment is underway for a further 66 people to join Azets this autumn, taking the total number of hires to 99.

Kaleen Pillay, a chartered accountant from Johannesburg, South Africa, has relocated to join Azets as an audit senior

Lindsey Tyler, UK head of audit at Azets, said: “I’m delighted to welcome our new international colleagues into Azets.

"By partnering with GAP Talent, we are providing opportunities to dozens of talented smart people that exist beyond the UK market, to become part of a growing international firm.

“Our purpose is to improve the lives of our colleagues, clients and communities, in a sustainable way, and this long-term initiative aligns with that, underpinned by our investment in people and talent development.

"We understand that relocating to a new country can be overwhelming, and the support we provide our international recruits extends beyond professional development.”

Under the international recruitment scheme, candidates are hired on three-year visas, which can be extended to five.

Visa applications are processed by Azets’ HR Consultancy, with interviews taking place remotely and in-person.

Recruits are assigned a buddy and the onboarding process includes corporate and residential inductions, as well as support in finding accommodation.

Kaleen Pillay, a chartered accountant from Johannesburg, South Africa, relocated to join Azets as an audit senior in February and is based in the south.

She said: “I have experience working with clients and firms from South Africa, Australia and the USA, so the opportunity to live and work in the UK was hugely exciting.

"The prospect of leaving home to move abroad and join a new firm is daunting, but Azets and GAP Talent have been patient and compassionate in answering all the questions I had regarding the company, the UK itself, and the visa process.

“Joining Azets has been a seamless transition. I am excited that there is a definite path for career progression and career diversification at Azets, while being able to remain and grow as part of the group.”

Azets plans to increase its number of international recruits again next year, taking the total number of people hired under the scheme to more than 200 by the end of 2024.

Felicity Robertson, talent acquisition project manager at Azets, added: “The recruitment climate is tough, particularly in the audit space.