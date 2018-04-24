Inspector says Wellingborough primary has ‘wasted no time’ in making improvements

A school has had positive feedback in its first monitoring inspection since Ofsted said it had serious weaknesses.

Ofsted recently visited Oakway Academy in Wellingborough for its first monitoring inspection since the school was judged to have serious weaknesses in June 2017.

And the school, which is part of the Hatton Academies Trust, has been praised for its efforts to make improvements.

The report says: “The leaders have wasted no time in beginning to address the areas for improvement identified at the last inspection.

“The enthusiasm, ambition and developing expertise of senior, middle and subject leaders is evident.”

The inspector noted that leaders and managers are taking effective actions towards the removal of the serious weaknesses designation.

They also said the school’s improvement plan and the trust’s statement of action are both fit for purpose.

Victoria Bishop, CEO of Hatton Academies Trust, said: “All at Hatton Academies Trust and Oakway Academy are delighted to receive such a positive Ofsted monitoring report recently, and were particularly pleased that the inspection team acknowledged the improved 2017 SATs results which were released just after the previous inspection.

“We are delighted that the inspection team noted how quickly senior leaders are improving the academy led by Clare Wallace and her dedicated team, and would like to thank all the staff who work tirelessly every day to ensure our children succeed.”

Clare Wallace, principal of Oakway Academy, said: “I am delighted that this Ofsted provides an opportunity to show the rapid progress that has been under way at Oakway as shown by the improved Key Stage outcomes in 2017 when the school was above the government’s floor standard for the first time.

“The rates of progress our children make have already improved significantly from previous years and continues to do so.

“Oakway is greatly supported by its community of parents, children and staff and we look forward to this continuing on our journey.

“Currently we have a limited number of places available for Foundation Stage in September and interest in these can be expressed by contacting Oakway Academy.”