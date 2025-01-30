Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inquest into the death of Peter Robertson Hynd this week found that mistakes were made by the ambulance service, who failed to inform him of the seriousness of his condition.

Peter, 31, of Corby, reported chest pains to East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) on August 8, 2023, who carried out an electrocardiogram (ECG) to measures the heart’s electrical activity and check for any problems.

His heart rate of 110bpm was high, but in line with someone who was anxious so it was not believed to be a medical concern.

The elevation on the ECG conducted on August 8 read close to the 1mm threshold that can indicate a significant abnormality in the heart's electrical activity.

An inquest into the death of Peter Robertson Hynd, 31, took place at the Guildhall in Northampton on January 28

Despite not meeting the 1mm threshold, EMAS attending the scene believed the reading to be high and advised hospital treatment.

Dr. Malik, a cardiologist, believed the readings to be ‘very abnormal’ and ‘highly suggestive of coronary ischemia’, a condition where blood flow to the heart is reduced.

After being attended to by technicians from the ambulance service, it was advised that Peter went to hospital.

Despite ambulance staff saying there was ‘no resistance’ from Peter to go, staff asked if he wished to go in the car with his father, which he agreed to.

Amanda Claxton, the lead technician on the scene, believed this would be beneficial for Peter’s anxiety at the time so allowed Peter to travel independently without ambulance provision.

The attending technician on the scene, Meg Hill, was more reluctant to let Peter go to hospital unattended, which the coroner said resulted in a ‘a difference of opinion’ but it is believed Hill, who was not the lead technician on the day, ‘did not speak up enough.’

On his way to the hospital in the car with his father, Peter ‘vigorously insisted’ he wanted to return home and was found unresponsive by his partner on the morning of August 9, 2023.

The inquest heard that Peter thought the ambulance staff were ‘abrupt and lacked empathy’, which is believed to be a factor in his decision to turn back on his journey to the hospital as he didn’t want ‘to be a burden.’

In his closing verdict, the coroner, Hassan Shah, said the ambulance staff who attended Peter the day before his death were not clear enough about his condition, which led to Peter not being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Thus, he believed that the lack of information as to the seriousness of his condition ‘was a factor’ in Peter’s decision not to go to hospital in an ambulance, and in his decision to turn back.

Shah opted to deliver a short narrative conclusion instead of a one or two-word verdict as ‘one word would not do justice to the story.’

In that statement, he said: “My findings are that he did not have sufficient information about the seriousness of his condition.

“My sense is that had he been given the gory details he may not have been so vigorous in returning home.

"He should have been taken to the hospital, that’s certain."

A representative of EMAS admitted staff at the scene ‘inadequately informed the family of the severity of the situation’ and that their explanation of the situation to Peter should have been ‘more robust.’

They also said that had Peter refused the hospital, the crew would have sought advice from senior clinical leadership, however this was not done as Peter did not refuse to go to the hospital, instead decided to turn back while on his way.

Amanda Claxton told the court she has taken more training for ECG reading, however noted that her decision of referring him to A&E would have been the same.

She said it is ‘unusual’ for Peter to have gone in the car with his dad, though his anxiety at the situation was high when they arrived and when they left, so believed it was a good idea. She was most concerned about managing Peter’s pain.

Meg Hill agreed he could go to the hospital in the car if he went ‘straight away.’

He was pronounced dead at 8.04am on the morning of August 9. The cause of his death was an acute myocardial infarction.

Peter’s mum, Leigh Mcgivern, attended the inquest this week (January 28) and in a family impact statement read to the court, she said: “The death of my son is the most horrific moment of my life.

“The confirmation that he could have survived was difficult to accept. If he believed his life was in danger, he would have gone to hospital.

"On this occasion, the services provided to Peter were not up to standards.”

After the verdict was given, Leigh added: “The acknowledgement that he should have been taken to hospital and that they didn’t give him enough information has highlighted where they went wrong.

"The coroner has acknowledged what we already knew, that he should have been taken in an ambulance and they should have given him more robust information.

“It’s better than ruling there was no fault of theirs [EMAS]. What killed him was natural causes, but it could have been prevented.

“Two technicians did have the opportunity to get a second opinion and they didn’t.

“I am a little bit disappointed with the coroner’s verdict, I wanted more than that.

"I haven’t been able to grieve properly since Peter died because I’ve been fighting this from the day he died because we knew that something had gone wrong with his care.

“I made a promise to him that I would get accountability for his death, and in some ways I feel I have.”