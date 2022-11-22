Inner Wheel Club of Kettering Huxloe raises money for Cransley Hospice

A very successful SOS fashion show and raffle was organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Kettering Huxloe in September at Kettering Park Hotel.

Club members, relatives and friends volunteered to be models and did a great job of showcasing the fashions on offer, encouraging guests to purchase a variety of clothing.

The guests were also very generous when buying their raffle tickets and a grand total of £1,400 was raised, which president Lynne Franklin wanted to present to local charities.

President Lynne Franklin and Vice President Hilary Winfield present a cheque for £700 to Louise Gurney from Cransley Hospice

Half has been donated to Cransley Hospice and half to the Soup Kitchen at St Peter and St Paul Parish Church in Kettering.