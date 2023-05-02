Independent retailer Jollys Toys of Thrapston celebrates ten years in business

Jollys Toys opened its doors on Thrapston High Street in May 2013 and this year celebrates 10 years in business.

The shop is a treasure trove, packed full of toys, gifts and games for all ages, and has earned a loyal following over the years from locals as well as customers much further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jollys is celebrating this milestone by offering a special day of treats on Saturday, May 13, with freebies for every customer, and 10 per cent off all purchases of £10 and over.

Charlotte Croser, owner of Jollys Toys of Thrapston

Owner Charlotte Croser, who grew up in Northamptonshire, said: “I am so proud as a small, independent retailer to still be here after 10 years - and to be still thriving.

"Thrapston is a lovely place to run a shop as we benefit from a host of independently run shops here on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have built up a loyal customer base with local fans and many from much further afield.”

Charlotte owes the success of Jollys to a lifetime of skills drawn from years of experience in children’s retail, from a spell as a merchandiser and product manager for Ocado as well as from her degree in design and business.

Charlotte Croser, owner of Jollys Toys of Thrapston

She said: “A mix of great service, exciting products at the right price, and being in a good location are three key components to get right in any retail business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never rest on my laurels and am always striving for Jollys to be the best it can be.

"Jollys is also extremely lucky to have two very long-standing team members, Lucy and Lisa, both having been with me on this journey - and are almost as passionate about the business as I am.”

The shop front is like something from a Dickensian novel, perched in the centre of the High Street with a pretty bow window and a bright red door around the side, with parts of the building dating back to the 1700s.

Jollys Toys of Thrapston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside is packed from floor to ceiling with shelves full of goodies, from Jellycat soft toys, a wide range of craft and activity kits, to baby clothing, board books, science experiments and wooden toys.

Charlotte works hard to source interesting and unusual gifts for children of all ages, but at sensible prices to suit every budget.

Jollys has also made its mark in the town as more than just a toy shop, as owner Charlotte has been an integral part of helping to revive the town’s shopping street over the past decade.

In 2014, along with a team of like-minded locals, she launched Thrapston Farmers Market as a way of drawing footfall to the town and helping to put it on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jollys Toys of Thrapston

She said: “Through the market we have been able to upgrade street furniture, add heritage boards, install flower displays at the entrances to the town and tidy up neglected areas using the market income.

"We have also donated over £10,000 to good causes in the town.”

Charlotte also leads a team to build a mosaic on a disused area near the town library and has for many years assisted the town council with the annual Christmas Lights Festival event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte is a passionate advocate for small High Streets and independent retail.

Jollys Toys is at 28a High Street, Thrapston, NN14 4JH and is open every day 9am to 5pm except Wednesdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Visit www.JollysToys.co.uk or call 01832 358915 to shop online or over the phone.