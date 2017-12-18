IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Cottingham, Desborough, Finedon and Kettering

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

William Meikle

Grantham Walk, Corby. Age: 26

On 29/07/2017 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; damaged a mobile phone.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay victim surcharge of £115

Graham Tomlin

Dunnock Road, Corby. Age: 57

On 25/10/2017 at Corby drove a motor vehicle on Dunnock Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 19 months, fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Abigail Brown

Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer. Age: 25

Between 01/06/2014 and 15/06/2015 in the county of Northamptonshire, dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work COEW and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which you knew would affect your entitlement to Housing Benefit and Employment Support Allowance, namely that you were living with a man.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made, £170 to be deducted from benefits, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Kelly Thorne

Foxglove Road, Desborough. Age: 37

On 17/07/2017 in Northamptonshire assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made, to pay compensation of £200, £370 to be deducted from benefits, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Kaitlin Brown

Tansor Close, Corby. Age: 21

Between 12/10/2015 and 26/09/2016 at Kettering dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which you knew would affect your entitlement to Housing Benefit and Income Support, namely that you had started working on a self-employed basis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Ioan Balan

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 22/10/2017 at Kettering drove a motor vehicle on King Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months, fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Nicky Beaton

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 35.

On 11/09/2017 at Welland Vale Road, Corby, you stole coffee and biscuits, to the value of £165.19, belonging to The Co-Op.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 to be deducted from benefits, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

John Adams

Millfield Avenue, Cottingham. Age: 74

On 19/10/2017 at Corby drove a motor vehicle on Jubilee Avenue, Wescott way, and A427 Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months, fined £300, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35.

Thomas Allen.

Orchard Road, Finedon. Age: 22

On 20/10/2017 at Wellingborough drove a motor vehicle on Church Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £380, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £38.