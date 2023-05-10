News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Improving workspaces is now a priority for bosses, according to new study

A firm at the cutting edge of delivering innovative workspaces is seeing first-hand the drive from bosses to improve their staff’s working environments

By Catherine BontoftContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:22 BST

A firm at the cutting edge of delivering innovative workspaces is seeing first-hand the drive from bosses to improve their staff’s working environments.

Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace has worked on thousands of projects for commercial clients since it launched in 2004 and is busier than ever working on projects to create well-designed workplaces to help teams become more productive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their experience on the ground is in line with a new study from Gartner – a multi-billion pound company that delivers expert guidance businesses in nearly 90 countries – which has suggested organisations should expect their workspaces to evolve as employees demand new experiences when they are together.

Steve Allan with members of the Verve Workspace teamSteve Allan with members of the Verve Workspace team
Steve Allan with members of the Verve Workspace team
Most Popular

Verve Workspace group managing director Steve Allan said: “This major new report has revealed that improving the employee workplace experience is the top priority for nearly 70 per cent of corporate real estate leaders.

“During the pandemic there was talk that people wanted to move away from traditional workspaces but this study confirms that the office is far from dead and that the majority of firms have actually seen no actual decrease in the size of their workspace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What it goes on to say is that organisations need to ‘earn the commute’ and that as a result workplaces are transitioning from a place of habit to a place of purpose with a focus on employee experience.

“This is certainly what we’re finding on the ground. We’ve never been busier with clients who want us to create and design innovative workspaces featuring the latest technology.

“It’s fair to say that the organisations which take their environment seriously and adapt it to meet the needs of their business and their staff are the ones who are really flying.”

During the past year Verve Workspace has worked on a wide variety of projects, including transforming a technology company’s offices into collaborative and flexible workspaces, modernising an accountancy firm’s working environment and giving a marketing company a full refresh to help staff embrace new ways of working.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To read Gartner’s report visit https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2CD5XZ23&ct=230124&st=sb

For further information about Verve Workspace, visit https://www.verveworkspace.co.uk

Related topics:Northamptonshire