ID scanning technology to bring safer nights out to Kettering and Northampton

More than 20 late night venues in Kettering, Daventry, Wellingborough, and Northampton are to be equipped with state-of-the-art security technology that will help them manage identification checks and share information about troublemakers, thanks to funding from Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

The 23 bars and clubs that open after 1am will be provided with the latest ScanNet ID scan equipment to help them make their premises safer. It will also give them the opportunity to work together and share information about to exclude people intent on causing trouble from all their premises if they choose to do so.

Some venues in Northampton already have identification scanning equipment but this is the first time that a network of premises is being equipped to the same standard and enabled to work together across the county.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold talking to licensed premise owners about ScanNet ID

ScanNet ID technology works by scanning someone’s identification and detecting if it is genuine, as well as capturing their image. This is also intended to send a message that anyone who is intent on causing trouble can be identified if an incident does occur.

The scheme has been planned and funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold as part of his wider programme of work to tackle violence against women and girls. Stephen Mold said he hopes it will lead to a reduction in alcohol-related crime, violence and disorder and create a safer environment in town centres for everyone.

Stephen Mold said: “I’m pleased to be able to provide this technology to support licensed premises in managing their safety. I hope the investment will deter people from entering venues intent on causing trouble and will help police investigate and detect crimes if they do happen. This system is already in use in other places in the country, where it has been very successful in cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

“In Northamptonshire, we have established a strong partnership with the police, local authorities, venues and volunteers like the Guardians and street pastors all coming together to create safer nights out in our towns. I look forward to seeing the impact that this system has on violence and disorder.”

There are thought to be around 30 venues that open after 1am in the county, and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said that he hoped the seven who are not so far part of the scheme would join when they saw the ScanNet technology in action in other premises.

Chief Superintendent Adam Ward from Northamptonshire Police said: “We welcome the investment in this technology. Anything that helps to deter alcohol related crime and disorder can only be of benefit. Having ScanNet will make the venues in these towns a more welcoming and safer choice for responsible, law-abiding customers, looking for an enjoyable, fun night out.”

