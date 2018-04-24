Ice cream parlour with 50 flavours to open in Northampton shopping centre

A traditional Italian ice cream parlour with 50 flavours of gelato will open its doors inside a Northampton shopping centre and will serve up waffles and cookie dough's too.

Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour, opening on Monday (April 30) at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, will offering customers 50 different ice cream flavours and sorbets, which include peanut butter, bubblegum, chocolate chip.

But the treats do not stop there - the parlour will also offer those with sweet tooth pancakes, waffles, sundaes, cakes and cookie doughs too.

Weston Favell’s Centre Manager, Kevin Legg, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour to the Weston Favell Shopping Centre just in time for Summer.

Students at Lumbertubs Primary school have also got into the spirit and classes have been competing to design the kiosk's first 'dream sundae'.

The winning class will be visiting the centre at 11am on Monday to see their creation brought to life... and enjoy a cone or two.

Mr Legg added: "I am sure our shoppers will love them just as much we do. We are really pleased to welcome in a local school on Monday to do the honours of opening the new store and creating the first dream sundae”.

The new Gallone’s Ice Cream Parlour has close links with Warwickshire’s ice cream heritage.

Aldo Gallone is the grandson of Dionisio DiMascio, owner of Coventry’s famous D Di's ice-cream vans of the 1950s and 1960s.

The company uses many of the same traditional family recipes and production techniques that became so popular in the area in the past.

Gallones Ice Cream Parlours director Cathy Gallone said: "We are very excited to be opening our first indoor kiosk at Weston Favell.

"Following the success of our parlours in Leamington Spa, Bedford and Market Harborough, this kiosk is an exciting addition to the family and we hope everyone will enjoy the vast array of ice cream flavours and desserts on offer.

"Although we will not be able to offer our parties at this branch, they will still be available at Kingsthorpe, and we will have all the usual waffles and pancakes and over 50 flavours of ice cream. We can't wait to get started!”