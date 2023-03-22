A huge fire that took hold of an abandoned hall in Northamptonshire is thought to have been started deliberately.

Overstone Hall was well alight on Friday (March 17) and firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called just after 7.30am.

Five engines were in attendance throughout the day and residents were asked to keep their windows shut while firefighters dealt with the blaze in the roof of the historic building.

Now fire investigators and police officers are treating the incident as arson and are appealing for witnesses.

A NFRS spokesman said: “Following a fire at Overstone Hall on Friday (March 17), our Fire Investigation officers returned to the scene on Monday (March 20) to try and determine a cause of the blaze.

“The investigating officers found signs of forced entry into the derelict building, and have determined that the most likely cause of the fire is that it was started deliberately.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The fire at Overstone Hall on Friday, March 17, is believed to have been started deliberately and officers investigating the arson would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident as a matter of urgency.

The fire at Overstone Hall on Friday March 17, 2023.

“The fire is believed to have started sometime around 7am, and officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone, or a vehicle, acting suspiciously in or around the Overstone Park area, either prior or after the fire started.”

