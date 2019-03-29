The options were - Customs union: Commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal. Confirmatory public vote: Require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification. Labour plan: Labour's plan for a close economic relationship with the EU. ‘Common market 2.0’: UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and European Economic Area (EEA). Revoke article 50: Revoke article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal. No deal: Leave the EU without a deal on April 12. Contingent preferential arrangements: Calls for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU. EEA/EFTA without customs union: Remain within the EEA and rejoin EFTA but outside a customs union with the EU.
How did Northamptonshire MPs vote on Brexit options?
On Wednesday MPs voted on eight alternative Brexit options after Parliament seized control of the Commons agenda to force a series of indicative votes in an attempt to break the deadlock on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.
