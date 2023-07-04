How ‘co-production’ is helping shape local healthcare in Northamptonshire

People are being invited to find out more about how Northamptonshire NHS patients and carers are working alongside providers of services to help improve healthcare outcomes across the county.

Recovery College NHFT is running a free virtual session called ‘What Is Co-Production? How to influence change in mental health services’ on Tuesday, 4 July 2023 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

A similar session will run, in-person, at the Doddridge Centre, Saint James' Road Northampton on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 from 10am to 1pm.

Free course shows how people power is shaping local health services

‘Co-production’ is an innovative approach, championed by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), which empowers patients and carers to help shape and improve healthcare. Through co-production, patients and carers are invited to contribute their expert views on care, including the environment in which they receive it. By listening to feedback, ideas and suggestions from patients and carers, NHFT can develop practices and put in place improved processes for both the individual, and future service users and those who support them.

The Recovery College NHFT course will highlight how co-production works, its benefits, challenges, and how more people can get involved. It will be an opportunity to try co-production tasks and consider how everyone has a role to play.

Matthew Carter, interim Operational Manager for Recovery College NHFT said: “This course is such a great opportunity to find out more about how the Trust works with a range of expert patients and carers in co-production. The course shows how patients and carers can use their expert lived experience to enhance healthcare and help improve outcomes. There will be examples where co-production has made a big difference, plus people will hear from those directly involved.”

The course is open to all, but to take part people will need to enrol in Recovery College NHFT which is quick and free here – Recovery College NHFT New Student Enrolment form (office.com) – and book a place via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/what-is-co-production-how-to-influence-change-in-mental-health-services-tickets-646916513707?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Book a place on the in-person session at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/what-is-co-production-how-to-influence-change-in-mental-health-services-tickets-646072439057?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Recovery College NHFT, run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), offers a range of different courses to support wellbeing and help people with health conditions and their families and carers move forward on their recovery journeys.