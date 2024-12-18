Housebuilder strives to bring lasting change to Northampton with charity support

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has demonstrated its commitment to supporting good causes and bringing lasting change to communities in the Northamptonshire area through the work it has undertaken over the last 12 months in aid of local charities.

In 2024, the housebuilder coordinated a host of activities to help raise valuable funds for a number of charitable causes in the region. This includes four members of Keepmoat's land team taking part in the Sleep Out 24 event, which saw the team members sleep rough for a night to raise awareness and money for the Daylight Centre, which offers support to those experiencing homelessness and social exclusion in Wellingborough.

In another 'egg-citing' demonstration of support, the Keepmoat team donated 50 Easter eggs to the Northampton Children's Trust, which were delivered to children in care and to those families finding the Easter celebrations challenging.

The team also held a Christmas Gift Giving event in aid of the charity, which involved Keepmoat providing gifts to be delivered to families living in difficult circumstances during the festive season, ensuring that their children have a present to open on Christmas Day.

Speaking about the region’s charitable efforts during 2024, Emma Davis, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat, South Midlands, said: “As a company we are extremely proud to support these charities and our local communities. We strongly believe that building homes isn’t just about the bricks and mortar and we also seek to provide support to the areas within which we develop our communities. These are charities that are close to our hearts and it’s a privilege to be able to champion them in this way.”

The housebuilder also held a coffee morning, which included a bake sale, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care, and raffles and bake sales in aid of the Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality homes in regions across the UK. To date, Keepmoat has built over 35,000 homes, transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

To find out more please visit: www.keepmoat.com/new-build-homes