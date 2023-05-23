Housebuilder donates mini hi-vis jackets to Stanton Cross Primary School in Wellingborough

Reception class children in Wellingborough will be learning about road safety with help from a donation by Bellway.

The housebuilder, which is building new homes in the new Stanton Cross development to the east of the town, donated 30 hi-vis jackets to Stanton Cross Primary School.

The new school, off Waverley Drive, opened in September 2022 and currently has 30 children in its reception class, with the capacity to grow into a school for 420 children aged from four to 11.

Bellway Sales Manager Andrew Odams, with Head of School Sarah Whitlock and youngsters posing with their hi-vis jackets

Head of school, Sarah Whitlock, said: “We are pleased to be receiving these hi-vis jackets for our reception class.

“It is important to teach the children about road safety from a young age.

"These jackets will aid us on our road safety walks and make sure the children are visible in the winter months.

“As a school, we will be growing year by year and we look forward to working with Bellway in the coming years.”

Bellway has been building homes at three developments at Stanton Cross, off Irthlingborough Road, with 180 new homes currently under construction at Chestnut Vale and 135 homes at Hawthorn Place.

All 149 Bellway homes at The Beeches at Stanton Cross have been completed.

Andrew Odams, Bellway Northern Home Counties Sales Manager, said: “We hope our donation marks the start of a long-lasting relationship with Stanton Cross Primary School as well as helping the children learn about road safety.

“The school forms a central part of the new community taking shape at Stanton Cross and is a real draw for families looking to find a new home.

"We have a lot of families living at The Beeches and we are looking forward to welcoming many more across both Hawthorn Place and Chestnut Vale.”

Stanton Cross is a major mixed-use development set to deliver a wide range of new homes, employment areas and shopping facilities, together with direct access to Wellingborough railway station.

The development has been planned to include shops, schools, commercial space, a town park, community centre and doctor’s surgery.

Major improvements to roads and public transport will also take place.