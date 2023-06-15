News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

House prices continue to rise in Corby, according to estate agent Belvoir

It’s good news for the town’s housing market
By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

A Northamptonshire estate agent has recorded another increase in house prices in Corby.

The average house price in the town in December last year was £209,119.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just six months later, the latest statistics from Belvoir show the average house price in the town is £217,076 – a rise of almost four per cent.

Studfall Avenue took the title of the street with the most transactions in the past three months.Studfall Avenue took the title of the street with the most transactions in the past three months.
Studfall Avenue took the title of the street with the most transactions in the past three months.
Most Popular

This mirrors the national picture, which shows a 4.1 per cent UK house price growth for the year to March 2023.

More than two thirds of the properties sold by Belvoir Corby in the past 12 months were in the £100,000 to £250,000 price bracket and the total value of sales was £179,070,667.

The top three transactions in the last three months were a sale of £485,000 in Stubbing End, £420,000 in Fermyn Place and £410,000 in Gleneagles Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Studfall Avenue was a popular address this spring as it took the title of the street with the most transactions in the past three months.

The estate agent, based in George Street, has had a good 2023 so far, kicking off the year with a surge in home valuation requests and an uptick in the number of prospective buyers contacting them, compared to pre-pandemic.

Belvoir Corby and Kettering managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “House prices continue to rise in Corby but at a much steadier pace.

"We’ve seen increased confidence from sellers and properties that are priced accurately and marketed correctly are being snapped up quickly as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you are considering selling your home or your need help in finding your dream home, we can help.”

For more details visit www.belvoir.co.uk/offices/corby or call Belvoir Corby on 01536 261666.

Related topics:HOUSE pricesCorbyNorthamptonshireGeorge Street