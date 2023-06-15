House prices continue to rise in Corby, according to estate agent Belvoir

A Northamptonshire estate agent has recorded another increase in house prices in Corby.

The average house price in the town in December last year was £209,119.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just six months later, the latest statistics from Belvoir show the average house price in the town is £217,076 – a rise of almost four per cent.

Studfall Avenue took the title of the street with the most transactions in the past three months.

This mirrors the national picture, which shows a 4.1 per cent UK house price growth for the year to March 2023.

More than two thirds of the properties sold by Belvoir Corby in the past 12 months were in the £100,000 to £250,000 price bracket and the total value of sales was £179,070,667.

The top three transactions in the last three months were a sale of £485,000 in Stubbing End, £420,000 in Fermyn Place and £410,000 in Gleneagles Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studfall Avenue was a popular address this spring as it took the title of the street with the most transactions in the past three months.

The estate agent, based in George Street, has had a good 2023 so far, kicking off the year with a surge in home valuation requests and an uptick in the number of prospective buyers contacting them, compared to pre-pandemic.

Belvoir Corby and Kettering managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “House prices continue to rise in Corby but at a much steadier pace.

"We’ve seen increased confidence from sellers and properties that are priced accurately and marketed correctly are being snapped up quickly as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are considering selling your home or your need help in finding your dream home, we can help.”