Hotel guests in Northampton evacuated after 'threat made against Premier Inn'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the threat as a bomb. Read more here: https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/crime/threat-to-premier-inn-in-northampton-was-a-bomb-police-confirm-3828818

A major police incident in Northampton has seen hotel guests evacuated in the middle of the night.

Guests at the Premier Inn were evacuated from the hotel at about 3am (September 2) after intelligence was received that there may be a threat directed towards the hotel premises.

The cordon set up in Northampton town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a major police and fire service presence at the hotel and a cordon has been set up.

Superintendent Sarah Johnson from Northamptonshire Police said: “At the moment, the response we’ve put in place is a precautionary measure as we work with staff and our partners to return people to the hotel as soon as possible.

“A 50 metre cordon has been put in place while out specialist teams search the premises and we expect them to be on scene for the next few hours.

“The guests from the hotel are in the care of the local authority and we’re working to return the area back to normality as quickly as possible.”

Hotel guests were evacuated at 3am (September 2).

One person told Chronicle & Echo that her family member was evacuated from the hotel at 3am and taken to The Guildhall where the Red Cross are set up.

A guest who has been evacuated said police have informed them that they will be able to go back to the hotel in around two hours if “nothing significant is found”. Guests have not been told what police are looking for just that there is a “significant danger to the building”.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.