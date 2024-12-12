Hotel gem at the Hart of Shoreditch

Superb food and delicious drinks at UBA Restaurant (photo: Koray Firat)

Experience Christmas art with a twist on a luxury stay in London

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s the hotel like?

It’s a modern boutique hotel within the Hilton group that very successfully reflects the former industrialised surroundings of its Shoreditch location. Great care has been taken to bring the spirit of this gritty and trendy area into the heart of the design.

The stunning iron and copper staircase, for instance, reflects the silk weaving industry that once existed in the East End. The decorations around the foyer, with its communal work desk, and in the rooms are sourced locally and even the carpet inside the lift was manufactured locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hart Hotel’s contemporary lobby

A special festive touch at this time of year to mark its fifth anniversary is ‘Celebration’, a vibrant art installation by London-based artist and illustrator James Daw. James’ creation puts his own distinctive spin on traditional festive decorations and the Christmas tree using mostly repurposed, recycled, and sustainable materials, alongside his signature stop motion animation. This is a hotel for modern art lovers as installations change throughout the year.

Why stay there?

Lots of reasons. One could just be to experience the hotel itself and enjoy some time to enjoy a relaxing weekend away. Location plays a part too with all the charms of this part of the East End to discover - Brick Lane Market and Spitalfields Market are a stone’s throw away - as well as easy access to central London if sightseeing and shopping are on the agenda.

What makes it special?

Enjoy a daytime coffee and evening cocktails at the UBA Bar

Many of the 5-star Tripadvisor reviews I found cite the hotel’s great staff and I can second that as our own stay was made more special with the friendly attention of all those working at the hotel.

Where to eat?

Hart Shoreditch’s UBA Restaurant reflects chef Paul Greening’s travels across Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore. The menu offers dishes such as sashimi, new-style sushi, hirata buns, dim sum, gyoza and ramen. We tucked in to Charred Octopus served with citrus dressing and a potato foam and Lamb Wellington – a twist on the classic, with a perfectly cooked lamb fillet encased in buttery pastry, served alongside seasonal vegetables.

Cocktails and tunes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for those who feel like heading straight for the cocktail bar there’s a vibrant atmosphere to enjoy. ‘Hoxton Hours’ from Monday to Friday are between 5pm to 8pm. But on the weekends the entertainment ramps up with music from a live DJ between 5pm and 11.45pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The history bit

In nearby Spitalfields the Huguenots, French Protestants who fled persecution, settled in Spitalfields in the 17th and 18th centuries. They produced fabrics such as taffeta, satin, and organza. In the mid-19th century Bethnal Green then became the centre of silk weaving.

Details

Nightly rates at Hart Shoreditch start from £207 on a room-only basis. For more information about the hotel or to book please visit www.hartshoreditch.com or call 020 3995 3655.