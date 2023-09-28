Homebuilder's Northamptonshire community reaches completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The developer had welcomed a range of house hunters at the Line Way development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Having offered a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties, the community proved to be immensely popular with first-time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

Mirroring the beautiful properties, The Wickets brought homebuyers to an idyllic location surrounded by green open space with fantastic amenities close by. With a linear park within the development and a cricket pavilion next door, residents have been able to take advantage of some of Northamptonshire’s most picturesque countryside.

DWSM - A typical street scene at The Wickets

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including multiple competitions with local schools, as well as donations of reflective bag tags to pupils to keep them safe and seen on the roads.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at The Wickets has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of whom had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

David Wilson Homes has a range of developments in Northamptonshire for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at The Wickets, including the Wendel View community which is surrounded by parkland and rolling countryside.