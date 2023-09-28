News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Homebuilder's Northamptonshire community reaches completion

Following an increase in demand, David Wilson Homes has now sold out at its development, The Wickets, in Earls Barton.
By Adam JeffsContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The developer had welcomed a range of house hunters at the Line Way development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Having offered a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties, the community proved to be immensely popular with first-time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mirroring the beautiful properties, The Wickets brought homebuyers to an idyllic location surrounded by green open space with fantastic amenities close by. With a linear park within the development and a cricket pavilion next door, residents have been able to take advantage of some of Northamptonshire’s most picturesque countryside.

DWSM - A typical street scene at The WicketsDWSM - A typical street scene at The Wickets
DWSM - A typical street scene at The Wickets
Most Popular

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including multiple competitions with local schools, as well as donations of reflective bag tags to pupils to keep them safe and seen on the roads.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at The Wickets has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of whom had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

David Wilson Homes has a range of developments in Northamptonshire for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at The Wickets, including the Wendel View community which is surrounded by parkland and rolling countryside.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 03333 558 486 visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.

Related topics:David Wilson HomesNorthamptonshire