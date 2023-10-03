Holiday Inn Express Kettering and Wicksteed Park announce partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If so, then Wicksteed Park will be able to offer discounted accommodation through a new partnership with Holiday Inn Express Kettering.

If your booking is confirmed at Wicksteed Park then the booker will be directed to Sales Coordinator, Allen Tew, at Holiday Inn Express Kettering. Depending on your requirements, the hotel will be able to offer a group discount on their double and twin rooms.

We understand that organising accommodation for a group of people can be challenging so we are here to make it as easy as possible.

Holiday Inn Express Kettering

Guests will be provided with a discount code that they will be able to use to book through the central reservations team at IHG. The best part about group rates, the Express Breakfast is always included so you can start your day the right way!

Allen Tew, Sales Coordinator, states “I’ve worked at the Holiday Inn Express Kettering for just over 6 years and we have always worked with Wicksteed Park in some form.

"By formalising our working relationship, we can attract more business to the area.

"What is great about the Holiday Inn Express Kettering is that we are the largest budget hotel in the area and Wicksteed Park are one of the largest venues so it makes sense that we work together to offer discounted accommodation for their events, conferences, weddings, and Christmas Parties”.

Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park has some exciting upcoming events this Christmas that will be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this discounted accommodation offer. Christmas Party Nights, Christmas Daytime Shows and private bookings are available to celebrate the festive season.

Sian Clements, Marketing Assistant at Wicksteed Park, states “We are really excited to be collaborating and offering discounts with Holiday Inn Express Kettering.

"We have a wonderful site that we want to share, and this collaboration is a wonderful opportunity to get our name out there to guests who may not be local.

"This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests.