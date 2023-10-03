News you can trust since 1897
Holiday Inn Express Kettering and Wicksteed Park announce partnership

Have you booked your event, conference, wedding, or Christmas Party at Wicksteed Park? Do you have colleagues, friends, or family visiting from out of town?
By Allen TewContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:16 BST- 2 min read
If so, then Wicksteed Park will be able to offer discounted accommodation through a new partnership with Holiday Inn Express Kettering.

If your booking is confirmed at Wicksteed Park then the booker will be directed to Sales Coordinator, Allen Tew, at Holiday Inn Express Kettering. Depending on your requirements, the hotel will be able to offer a group discount on their double and twin rooms.

We understand that organising accommodation for a group of people can be challenging so we are here to make it as easy as possible.

Guests will be provided with a discount code that they will be able to use to book through the central reservations team at IHG. The best part about group rates, the Express Breakfast is always included so you can start your day the right way!

Allen Tew, Sales Coordinator, states “I’ve worked at the Holiday Inn Express Kettering for just over 6 years and we have always worked with Wicksteed Park in some form.

"By formalising our working relationship, we can attract more business to the area.

"What is great about the Holiday Inn Express Kettering is that we are the largest budget hotel in the area and Wicksteed Park are one of the largest venues so it makes sense that we work together to offer discounted accommodation for their events, conferences, weddings, and Christmas Parties”.

Wicksteed Park has some exciting upcoming events this Christmas that will be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this discounted accommodation offer. Christmas Party Nights, Christmas Daytime Shows and private bookings are available to celebrate the festive season.

Sian Clements, Marketing Assistant at Wicksteed Park, states “We are really excited to be collaborating and offering discounts with Holiday Inn Express Kettering.

"We have a wonderful site that we want to share, and this collaboration is a wonderful opportunity to get our name out there to guests who may not be local.

"This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests.

"We believe that this partnership will not only strengthen our outreach but also set new benchmarks for excellence in hospitality.”

