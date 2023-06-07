An astounding discovery has unfolded at St Peter's School in Kettering as a large World War II concrete Stanion bomb shelter was unearthed within the school grounds.

The finding has ignited excitement and intrigue within the school community, captivating the imagination of students, staff and the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bomb shelter, hidden for decades beneath overgrown vegetation, was revealed during a recent forest school clearing activity organised by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

WWII Bomb shelter entrance discovered after four decades

Remarkably preserved and untouched for more than 40 years, the shelter has provided an immaculate snapshot of history.

With ample space to accommodate the entire school population, the substantial bomb shelter has sparked a renewed interest in the teaching of World War II within the school curriculum.

It presents a unique opportunity for students to delve into this significant historical event, bringing their learning to life with a tangible connection to the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon opening the bomb shelter, the interior was found to be remarkably well-preserved.

The children and staff are captivated by the immersive atmosphere that transports them back to a time of bravery and resilience.

The discovery of the bomb shelter has sparked excitement throughout the community, with individuals sharing fond, albeit vague, memories of the shelter from decades ago.

Curriculum leader Mrs Butler said: "We are thrilled by the unexpected discovery of the bomb shelter within our school grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It provides an incredible opportunity for our students to connect with history in a tangible and engaging way.

"We are committed to incorporating this discovery into our curriculum, ensuring that the stories and lessons of World War II come to life for our students."

The exploration of the bomb shelter will be conducted with the utmost care and under the supervision of professionals to ensure the safety of all involved.

As part of this process, local experts will be invited to shed light on the historical significance of the shelter and provide additional context to enhance the educational experience for the students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unearthing of the bomb shelter at St Peter's School stands as a testament to the dedication of the school community in preserving and celebrating local history.